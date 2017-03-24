Please join Attorney Maana P. Hickson of Rubin Hay PC for a presentation and discussion about estate-planning for families with special needs children. Attorney Hickson will discuss basic estate planning documents including living trusts, wills, durable powers of attorney and health care proxies, as well as advanced estate-planning techniques to protect assets for a child with special needs. Register with the Front Desk at 617-796-1660. Free.
Scandinavian Cultural Center, 206 Waltham St., West Newton
During our weekly Kaffestugan we will be celebrating the Swedish tradition of Våffeldagen. Swedes have enjoyed waffles in some form since the 1600’s and they remain popular today. So much so they celebrate them every March 25th! Often covered with cream and jam instead of syrup, these are sure to delight. Come on out for lunch and a waffle or just a waffle on it’s own! We won’t judge. The standard Kaffestugan menu will still be available.
Scandinavian Cultural Center, 206 Waltham St., West Newton
In this real-life Cool Runnings the predominantly white community of the rural Swedish town of Borlänge (whose town slogan is “Nice People”) is confronted by the influx of Somalis who have fled war and come to live in Sweden. [...]
A sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui, and together, they traverse the open ocean.
Join New Philharmonia for our second subscription concerts of the season. We’ll be welcoming legendary Bassist Edwin Barker to the stage for Eduard Tubin’s Concerto for Double Bass before finishing the night off with fireworks in Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony. Tickets
Newton North High School, 457 Walnut St., Newtonville
This special event, co-sponsored with student volunteers of Newton ASC (All Students Care), will feature entertainment, lunch and fun. This event unites the students and seniors ofNewton for an enjoyable afternoon. If you have a specialtalent and would like to perform, contact Margaret Leipsitz at 617-796-1665 Space is limited. Register for lunch at the Front Desk at 617-796-1660. Free. Location: Cafeteria.